Authorities: Federal corrections officer fires gun during altercation on City Avenue

Authorities say no one was hurt when a federal corrections officer fired his gun at a man during an altercation in Wynnefield Heights Monday morning.

The incident occurred at a Sunoco gas station near City Avenue and Conshohocken Avenue around 7:00 a.m.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports the Marshal fired his gun twice at a man after the two were apparently involved in an altercation on City Avenue. No one was struck by the gunfire.

The man involved in the altercation with the officer was later arrested along City Avenue by Lower Merion Police.

