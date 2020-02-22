Authorities: Florida Keys boat crash kills York, Pa. man, injures 1

article

Authorities say a Pennsylvania man out fishing with another man in the Florida Keys has died when a boat on auto-pilot ran into their anchored vessel.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release that the other man who operated the fishing boat sustained minor injuries in the crash Friday near Big Pine Key, northeast of Key West.

The agency says a boat carrying two men from New York was traveling west on auto-pilot when it ran into the fishing boat.

The man who died was identified as 83-year-old Robert Strickler, of York, Pennsylvania.