Authorities identify woman found shot inside car in Lansdale

Investigators in Montgomery County have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was found shot inside a car Saturday night in Lansdale.

Officers from the Lansdale Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near East Hancock Street and Church Road around 10 p.m.

Police found 30-year-old Ebony Sequita Pack suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a Nissan sedan. According to police, the car was peppered with gunfire.

Pack was taken to Abington-Lansdale Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators are trying to piece together the events surrounding the deadly shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 610-278-3368.

