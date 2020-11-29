Authorities identify woman found shot inside car in Lansdale
LANSDALE, Pa. - Investigators in Montgomery County have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was found shot inside a car Saturday night in Lansdale.
Officers from the Lansdale Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near East Hancock Street and Church Road around 10 p.m.
Police found 30-year-old Ebony Sequita Pack suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a Nissan sedan. According to police, the car was peppered with gunfire.
Pack was taken to Abington-Lansdale Hospital and later pronounced dead.
Investigators are trying to piece together the events surrounding the deadly shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 610-278-3368.
