Authorities investigate shooting after rap show in North Philadelphia

Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in North Philadelphia after a 45-year-old man was found on the street with a gunshot wound.

According to police, a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back was picked up on North 11th Street early Saturday mornig.

The vicitim reportedly told officers that he was shot during an altercation at NOTO Nightclub and he was trying to walk to the recently defunct Hahnemann Hospital for medical assistance. Officers drove him to Jefferson Hospital where he was admitted in stable condition.

NOTO Nightclub was hosting the after party for the Powerhouse rap and hip-hop concert at the Wells Fargo Center. The nightclub is about two blocks away from there officers found the man.

Police say bouncers at the nightclub confirmed that there was an altercation, but the shooting happened outside the building.

Investigators are still working to confirm whose account is true.