Authorities investigating after man's body found in parking lot in New Castle County

Authorities are investigating after a man's body was discovered in the parking lot of a New Castle County liquor store on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to D&H Liquors on Jetsan Boulevard just before 3:30 after the body of an unidentified man was found.

Investigators are working to determine how the man died, but they do not suspect any foul play was involved.

The victim will be turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

