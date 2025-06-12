No Kings rally: Officials fortify safety plans as protesters prepare to descend on Philadelphia

The Brief Thousands of people are expected to attend Saturday’s "No Kings" protest in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police and the District Attorney said they will protect people’s rights to demonstrate while holding law-breakers accountable. The rally kicks off 12 p.m. at Love Park.



1,800 "No Kings" protests are planned across the country this weekend. The largest is expected to take place in Philadelphia.

What we know:

The "No Kings" protests call for a day of action to oppose the policies of President Donald Trump.

The protests coincide with Trump's 79th birthday.

More than 2,000 protests are scheduled around the country. The flagship is being held in Philadelphia.

A noon rally at Love Park will be followed by a march to Eakins Oval where barricades have already been put in place.

Dig deeper:

Event organizers for the Philadelphia "No Kings" protest on June 14 anticipate 30,000 attendees, according to police.

"There is a lot of us who are very upset with what’s going on," said Jessica Reynoso. "There are a lot of us who want to push back and show that we’re upset with the way the administration has been conducting, especially with what’s been happening in Los Angeles, the excessive force, and the National Guard that is being used against the citizens."

Reynoso is an activist with Our Revolution, a progressive political organizing group. She has been getting the word out about the mass protests across the country and will volunteer during the Philadelphia rally.

"I’m just worried about due process and I feel like me and my friends focus on that the United States is a democracy, and we just want to make sure our institutions are upholding that and keeping people accountable," said Reynoso.

What they're saying:

During a news conference at Salt and Light Church in Kingsessing Thursday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said the upcoming protest was one of the important topics he discussed face-to-face with PPD Commissioner Kevin Bethel on Wednesday.

"We will carefully hold accountable anyone and everyone, whether they are uniformed ice agents or they are opportunistic criminals, who would tuck in behind lawful protest in order to loot. We will hold all of them properly accountable," said Krasner.

PPD Sergeant Eric Gripp said in a statement:

"The Philadelphia Police Department remains firmly committed to protecting the constitutional rights of all individuals, including the right to peacefully assemble and express opinions under the First Amendment. As we have consistently stated, our role during demonstrations is to safeguard public safety while ensuring that individuals can exercise their rights without fear or interference.

While we do not comment on hypothetical situations, we continuously monitor events locally and nationally to ensure we are prepared for any scenario. In coordination with our local, state, and federal partners, the PPD is always working to balance public safety concerns with the need to protect civil liberties.

As with all demonstrations, our priority is to facilitate peaceful protest, prevent violence or disorder, and protect the rights of all residents, businesses, and participants. We train our officers accordingly and deploy resources proportionate to the potential needs of the event.

We encourage anyone who plans to demonstrate to do so peacefully and in accordance with the law. The Philadelphia Police Department will continue to uphold our responsibility to serve all communities with professionalism, honor, and integrity."

Governor Josh Shapiro also released this statement about upcoming protests:

"The right to peacefully protest and exercise our First Amendment is a sacred American right — and here in Pennsylvania, we will always protect it. At the same time, we will always remain focused on keeping our communities safe and ensuring all demonstrations remain peaceful. As Governor, I will stand in defense of this constitutional right and work to ensure all Pennsylvanians can exercise it safely and peacefully.

With demonstrations and protests planned across Pennsylvania this weekend, I want to be very clear: all protests and demonstrations must remain peaceful, lawful, and orderly. Violence is not an answer to any political differences, destruction and chaos are unacceptable — and neither will be permitted here in Pennsylvania.

My Administration is coordinating with the Parker Administration in Philadelphia and local officials and law enforcement all across the Commonwealth to make sure that demonstrations this weekend are lawful and peaceful. Colonel Paris and the Pennsylvania State Police are working closely with local police departments to ensure they have the resources and support they need. Together, we are prepared to keep our communities safe while protecting Pennsylvanians' fundamental rights - and we will be working around the clock to ensure both the rights of protesters and the wellbeing of our cities and towns are protected.

So long as l am your Governor, I will continue working every day to protect our freedom and keep our communities safe. Here in the Commonwealth William Penn founded on the promise that it would be welcoming to people from all walks of life, we can and must do both."

"We’re just trying to show our power in numbers, not in any other actions, so we’re hoping that that’s enough to keep us safe," said Reynoso.

The "No Kings" protest in Philadelphia will begin 2 p.m. Saturday at Love Park then march to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Some say there is no better place to exercise free speech than Philly they just hope it stays safe.

"If I was to come down I would just keep my antenna up and be careful. And I have done many protests in my day so I which everybody a safe journey when they come" said a Havertown grandmother walking the Parkway.

Local Businesses

A couple blocks off the Ben Franklin Parkway, the happy hour drinks were flowing at McCrossens Tavern Thursday night.

But the buzz around the bar was about what’s coming this weekend.

"We are hoping for the best and we support freedom of speech and if the people have something to say we just hope it’s said peacefully get their fair shake" said owner Jamie Brennan.

What's next:

Philadelphia Police say they are prepared for what could be the biggest protest in the country on Saturday.

Motorists are being told to avoid the area at all costs on Saturday. Eakins Oval and Kelly Drive inbound from Fairmount Ave. will be closed to traffic starting at 3 a.m. Saturday.

There are similar protests going on in several suburban communities as well.