Police: Device removed without incident in West Philadelphia, scene cleared

Authorities say a "device" was safely cleared from an address in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and the bomb squad responded to the area of North 63rd and Media streets just after 4 p.m.

Police initially said they received word of a possible grenade found inside a silver Chevy Trailblazer.

Authorities did not confirm this finding, but later said a "device" was safely removed and the scene has been cleared.

