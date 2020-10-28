Authorities investigating fatal double shooting in West Philadelphia

article

As looting and rioting gripped the city on Tuesday night, police in West Philadelphia were investigating a fatal double shooting.

Officers from Philadelphia's 18th district responded to the 200 block of South Cecil Street for reports of a shooting around 8 p.m.

According to police, a 26-year-old man showed up at Penn Presbyterian Hospital with fatal gunshot wounds to the head and back. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Another victim, who police were unable to identify, was also taken to Penn Presbyterian by officers with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities have not reported any arrests at this time. No word on what sparked the deadly shooting.

