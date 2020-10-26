Authorities: NJ man steals police car in NJ, crashes it in NYC

article

Officials say a man stole a police cruiser from an accident scene in northern New Jersey and eventually led authorities on a pursuit into New York City that ended when the driver crashed into a parked car.

Frank Suarez was charged Sunday with reckless endangerment, possession of stolen property and grand larceny.

It wasn’t known if the 31-year-old Bayonne man has retained an attorney.

The incident began shortly before midnight Saturday in Bayonne, when police responded to an accident.

One officer parked his cruiser near an intersection to divert traffic from the crash scene, then later discovered it had been stolen. A pursuit ensued, and Suarez eventually crashed in Brooklyn.

