Authorities offer $3K reward after shooting death of cat in Bucks County
article
Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a cat in Bucks County.
Investigators began their work on Dec. 8 upon the discovery of the brutal slaying of a domestic shorthair cat named Bambean. The shooting happened din the area of Dogwood Drive.
In an effort to help authorities get more information, the Bucks County SPCA is offering a $3,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest or conviction of the person(s) responsible for "this terrible act."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Schirmer at jschirmer@ustwp.org or 215-364-5000.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement