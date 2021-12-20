Authorities offer $3K reward after shooting death of cat in Bucks County

article

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a cat in Bucks County.

Investigators began their work on Dec. 8 upon the discovery of the brutal slaying of a domestic shorthair cat named Bambean. The shooting happened din the area of Dogwood Drive.

In an effort to help authorities get more information, the Bucks County SPCA is offering a $3,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest or conviction of the person(s) responsible for "this terrible act."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Schirmer at jschirmer@ustwp.org or 215-364-5000.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter