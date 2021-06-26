Authorities searching for man who 'willfully' left corrections center

article

The Delaware Department of Correction is searching for an inmate who willfully left the Sussex Community Corrections Center (SCCC).

Authorities say the offender, Anthony Long, willfully walked away after failing to return from an approved work pass.

Long's whereabouts are unknown and unauthorized at this time. A Warrant for Escape after Conviction has been issued.

Long is described as being a black man with brown hair and eyes as well as being 5 foot 8 inches in height. He weighs approximately 173 pounds.

According to authorities, his last known address was in Millsboro, Delaware.

Anyone with information on this offender is asked to call (800) 542-9524 or their local police department.

