Authorities searching for missing 63-year-old woman from West Philadelphia

Authorities have asked the for the public's assistance in locating a missing 63-year-old woman from West Philadelphia.

According to police, Lenora Patterson was last seen on the 100 block of North 49th Street on Friday around noontime.

Authorities say Lenora is schizophrenic and bi-polar. She is also reportedly partially blind.

Police describe Lenora as 5-foot-3, 180 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair and missing front teeth. She was last spotted wearing a gray and black sweater lace dress, white socks and black slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information on Lenora's whereabouts is encouraged to contact detectives at 2115-686-3138.