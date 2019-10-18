Authorities seize over $65K in narcotics, arrest three in Mercer County

article

Authorities say three people have been arrested and over $65,000 worth of narcotics has been seized as the result of a two month investigation into a suspected drug ring in Mercer County.

Officials Tuesday searched three Trenton-area residences and found a combined 2,193 oxycodone pills, 20 grams of cocaine and $4,296 in suspect drug proceeds.

27-year-old Robert Paula, who utilizes the residences, was taken into custody. Kelvin Tavarez-Martinez, 24, and Jennifer Rodriguez, 25, were also arrested as a result of the investigation.

Authorities later transferred custody of Paula to U.S. Immigration and Customs.

All three have been charged with second-degree narcotics offenses.