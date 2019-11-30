Authorities: Shooting in Olney leaves one man critical

article

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Olney that reportedly left one man in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened on the 100 block of West Godfrey Street around 11:30 p.m.

According to investigators a 40-year-old man was shot once in the left shoulder and once in the left thigh.

The victim was reportedly transported to Eintein Hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests as officers continue to investigate.