Authorities to release new details in 33-year-old cold case involving young pregnant woman

Authorities in Bensalem Township say they have new details in a cold case dating back 33 years.

After decades, investigators have identified the skeletal remains of a young pregnant female that was discovered on January 24, 1988.

The remains were found in an underground pump house at the abandoned Publicker Distillery along State Road.

At the time of the discovery, authorities estimated the woman to be approximately six months pregnant and between the ages of 17 and 23. Her description did not match any reports of missing persons or runaways at that time.

Officials are expected to reveal more information about the investigation and how they were finally able to identify the woman.

