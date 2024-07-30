Automated speed cameras will start ticketing drivers in Delaware work zone

New ticketing cameras on I-95 in New Castle County are on the prowl for drivers caught speeding through a construction zone.

Transportation officials warned of the ticketing cameras set up in the work zone on the I-95 896 interchange earlier this month. After a weekslong grace period, the speed cameras started dolling out tickets on Tuesday.

Drivers caught going 11 MPH over the posted 55 MPH speed limit will be issued a $180 ticket. Second and subsequent violations go up to $166, according to officials.

"Safety is our only motivating factor for implementing this electronic safety speed program," Deputy Director of Delaware Department of Transportation Mark Luszcz told FOX 29. "We’ve seen a serious uptick in crashes since construction started and speeding is related to some of that uptick."

The work zones include narrowed lanes and more barricades are along the shoulder of the roads leading to Maryland. For perspective, officials say at the beginning of the speed warning period, there were at least 18,000 drivers that would have gotten a fine for their high speeds.