Avogeddon: Local nonprofit giving away 1 million free avocados at 3-day event in Philadelphia

Avocado lovers rejoice as you can get them for free in Philadelphia this week at the largest free food distribution event at FDR Park.

Food rescue nonprofit Sharing Excess is hosting Avogeddon, an event where 1 million free avocados will be given away for free.

The large donation is due to a massive surplus of avocados in South America, according to the nonprofit organization.

Event organizers hope people will show up for some free avocados to prevent them from going to waste.

The event will run from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at FDR Park located at Pattison Avenue and Broad Street.