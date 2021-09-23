Expand / Collapse search

Newborn baby found dead in Upper Darby, police say

By FOX 29 staff
SKYFOX flew over the scene Thursday.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. - The body was a newborn baby was found in Upper Darby, Delaware County. 

The discovery was made at 69th Street and Patterson Avenue Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

No word on arrests at this time or the baby's gender. 

The investigation is going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

