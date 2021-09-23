Newborn baby found dead in Upper Darby, police say

article

The body was a newborn baby was found in Upper Darby, Delaware County.

The discovery was made at 69th Street and Patterson Avenue Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

No word on arrests at this time or the baby's gender.

The investigation is going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter