Baby's Starbucks-themed photoshoot is a 'smash' hit

article

This baby's cake smash photoshoot is taking a love for Starbucks to a whole new level!

Photographer Lynn Puzzo, photographed baby model Aria who absolutely loves Starbucks.

So for the photoshoot -- she got a Frappuccino-shaped chocolate cake, a bunch of Starbucks merchandise, Starbucks-colored balloons and a Starbucks-themed outfit for Aria to wear -- and the baby girl went to town.

The photographer hopes to do more food theme shoots, including one with donuts and tacos.