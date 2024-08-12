Back to school shopping: How much is it going to cost you?

The school year is right around the corner and parents are trying to get their kids the tools they need to succeed.

"Lots of notebooks, pencils, markers, crayons, rulers, dry-erase markers, stuff like that," said Michelle Dickson, a parent.

Dickson says her kids' shopping is pretty much done, and she’s been scoping out the best deals.

"Costs are definitely up, but we shopped around and found good prices," said Dickson.

As for Alyssia Sewall, she plans to go shopping this week.

"I’m going this week because everything’s like $.50 so it’s probably gonna be $200, $300, with three kids," said Sewall.

According to a National Retail Federation survey, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $874.68 on clothing, shoes, electronics and school supplies.

That is about $15 less than last year.

They expect back to school spending to reach $38.8 billion.

To help offset the cost, FOX29 has been highlighting several organizations in groups across the region, holding free backpack and supply giveaways to help, like this back-to-school event in Kensington on Sunday.

RELATED COVERAGE:

"A program like this is for the unfortunate, the families that can’t afford to buy school supplies. This is the right place to be, It brings unity, peace togetherness," said Darryl Johnson, a parent who attended the event on Sunday.

Even across state lines in New Jersey, the Pitts Grove Township school district is providing every student with all their necessary school supplies this year.

This comes after the state of New Jersey got rid of their back-to-school tax exemption all day for this year.

Always to help cut down the cost and what should be a pretty pricey back-to-school shopping year.