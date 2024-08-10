Back to school: Delaware County focuses on more than school supplies as kids prepare for school year

Students around the area will be heading back to school in just a few weeks and they need everything from backpacks to books. But, one school fair focused on some bigger issues.

The first back to school fair in Delaware County was such a huge success, they ran out of school supplies in 20 minutes.

Organizers did run out to buy more, but their focus was on much more than just pencils and paper.

The Delaware County Health Department had no idea what to expect for the first ever back to school fair, so they were a bit surprised when people started lining up well before it even started.

"It’s important because there’s so many families in our county and other counties that do not have the healthcare access to get the services and so it is so rewarding to know that you may not get backpacks and many of them did not, because we ran out, " Dr. Gifty Key, with the health department, explained. "They’re still so incredibly grateful that they’re able to get your eyes checked, able to get their teeth checked for kids, for their families. So, it’s incredibly rewarding because that means more. That goes so much further than just a backpack or box of crayons."

Linda Meadows said, "It’s very convenient right up the street, not too far."

Meadows, from Upper Darby, brought her daughter, Aminah to get her eyes checked.

Angela Meadows commented, "I think it’s beautiful. A lot of people don’t have money to get different things they need for the children and I think Delaware County should have more things like this, because Philadelphia always does it. So, this are needs something, too."

Aminah Meadows added, "I just came here so I am just getting my new glasses."

Other parents took advantage of the free dental services or made sure their children had all their shots – everything they need so their kids are ready to head back to school.

"It’s helpful for a lot of families, especially for families who emigrated to the U.S. So, it’s beneficial for them, especially if they have kids who haven’t, who don’t have necessary health insurance, so they’re able to do this," Jennifer Sinchi said.

Dr. Key added, "So incredibly rewarding and it just tells us that the job we’re doing, it’s making a reach. What we’re doing matters."

Organizers say they do recognize the need for all of the health services is so great that they plan to make it an annual event.