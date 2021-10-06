Backlog of containers at Philadelphia Port could mean limited items in stores

Large numbers of containers just sitting at the Port of Philadelphia filled with stuff needed to fill store shelves and possibly things you'll want to buy for the upcoming holiday season.

SkyFOX took a ride above the Port of Wilmington too and you see the same situation. Stacks of shipping containers.

"I do the shopping," said Michael McEmma was out this evening grocery shopping at Acme on East Passyunk in South Philly. He’s concerned that this will cause products to become scarce or more stores will put limits on the number of items you can buy.

"We just went through that with the pandemic already and that was crazy," he said. The Port of Philadelphia says there are several things in play at the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal. It’s a shortage of workers, factories once closed are coming back online and product demand is increasing.

"I noticed it with other places. Not just with food and all but also clothing," said McEmma.

Credible.com Personal Finance Expert Dan Roccato calls it a perfect storm of events.

"The problem is we can't get the product fast enough, wherever it might be made to the shelves," said Roccato. He says we can absolutely expect to see shortages.

Especially in popular items for the holiday season.

"For example, Nike factories were closed for ten weeks. That's going to take a while to get Nike shoes underneath your Christmas tree," said Roccato. He has some suggestions.

"First, shop early and plan early. It’s never too early to get started and second try as you can to buy certain things in bulk," said Roccato.

Chaanrath Heng out picking up a birthday cake with her 11-year-old son Eli says her family can't afford a shortage on products.

"I am concerned because I got six kids," said Heng.

