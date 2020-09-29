‘Bad things happen in Philadelphia’: President Trump calls out Philly during presidential debate

During the first presidential debate Tuesday night, President Donald Trump mentioned Philadelphia and satellite voting centers after his tweets earlier in the day claimed that poll watchers were not allowed in.

"As you know today there was a big problem. In Philadelphia, they went in to watch. They're called poll watchers. It’s a very safe, very nice thing. They were thrown out. They aren't allowed to watch. You know why? Cause bad things happen in Philadelphia," Trump said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney responded to the president, clarifying the offices are satellite election offices and not polling places, saying in part, "Nearly every word spoken and action taken by President Trump is meant to divide this country and cast doubt in our institutions, in this case—our election."

Philadelphia commissioners voted to open satellite election offices throughout the city, creating easier avenues to vote.

The offices will be open seven days a week and will provide a number of services for voters, including requesting mail-in ballots in person, receiving that ballot, voting and returning the voted ballot all at the same location.

