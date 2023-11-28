Bail set at $20M for Bristol man accused of child sex crimes; more victims sought

A Bucks County man is being held on $20 million bail as he faces a long list of charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a child and distribution of child sex abuse materials.

Brian Nathaniel Harris, of Bristol, was arraigned Tuesday morning on a total of 161 charges, according to court documents.

Those charges include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with an unconscious person, and dozens of counts related to the creation, possession, and dissemination of child sex abuse material.

According to documents obtained by FOX 29, Harris, 28, is alleged to have sexually abused one or more children under the age of 12 between September 2018 and September 2023. Harris filmed and shared photos and videos of the alleged abuse, according to the documents.

Harris is also accused of taking and distributing illicit photos of at least two other children.

A press conference held by Bucks County officials Tuesday afternoon, revealed the victims were two boys and one girl, ranging in age from 2 to 12.

According to officials, Harris was in contact with at least two like-minded online predators that he would send the explicit images and videos to.

They say Harris would develop relationships with parents to then gain access to their children.

Bucks County First Assistant Jennifer Schorn said this case may also be tied to other local areas including Long Beach, Jersey Shore and possibly more, as they found Harris was researching how to access minors in other nearby states.

Bucks County officials strongly urge any person or parent whose children Harris may have come in contact with to come forward.

They say Harris worked at a company that sold home improvement products in Levittown and urge any of his former colleagues who may have given him access to their children to come forward as well.

The incidents occurred in multiple locations and they are looking into a Falls Township recreational camp site location.

"Protecting children is at the very top of our priority list as public officials, and we were proud to work alongside our partners in Bucks County to remove this alleged predator from society," said Attorney General Michelle Henry. "My office remains committed to collaboration with law enforcement and community partners that keep Pennsylvanians safe."

To submit tips to Bucks County DA, please use the link HERE or call 215-345-3784.