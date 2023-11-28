Video: Suspect flees scene after argument escalates into shooting in East Mount Airy

A man and vehicle are wanted in connection to a shooting that erupted in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section last week.

Video released by police shows the suspect arriving in a black or dark blue Cadillac CTS sedan.

A brief argument ensued on Ogontz Avenue before the suspect shot a 35-year-old man, according to authorities.

MORE HEADLINES:

The suspect is then seen being picked up by the same Cadillac on West 76th Avenue.

Police have yet to release the condition of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.