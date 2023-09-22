Expand / Collapse search
Bald eagle rescued by shocked animal control officer in Bucks County

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:13PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Bald eagle rescued in Bensalem

Reports of an injured bird led to a wildlife rescue in Bucks County.

BENSALEM, Pa. - An injured bald eagle is safe and sound, just in time to cheer on his fellow birds for Monday night football!

Reports of an injured bird near an apartment complex in Bensalem prompted a response from the animal control officer this week.

Turns out it wasn't just any bird - it was a bald eagle! 

"Imagine her surprise," Bensalem Police said.

The eagle was safely captured, and transported to the Aark Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Chalfont.

Officials say the majestic bird was suffering from an unknown injury, but would receive treatment at the center.

 