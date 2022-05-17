Balloon release held for Willingboro man who was shot to death in Burlington City last week

Family and friends gathered Tuesday evening to honor the life of 40-year-old Dominick Santiago who was murdered last Thursday in the Burlington City.

Officers on patrol heard gunshots early Thursday, around 3 a.m. and responded to the 500 block of Linden Avenue. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Santiago inside an SUV. He was shot multiple times, before getting rushed to Cooper University Hospital where he died a short time later, according to authorities.

"It’s pretty hard for me. I have never had a child die. They say the mother is supposed to die before her children," Santiago’s mother, Carolyn Correa-Bryant, said.

Dozens gathered at Pennypacker Park School in Willingboro where Santiago, also known as "Goya," went as a child and grew up in the area. His family is still searching for answers behind his murder as investigators search for a motive.

Santiago’s mother describes him as funny, spoiled, a sharp dresser, and a guy who liked to have fun. She said that he is a father that would have given you the shirt off his back and he had aspirations to own a business and one day become a lawyer.

"Now he's no longer here and all I'm asking is for people to all get along. All this violence out in the streets, it’s too much. People are dying. Little kids are dying," Correa-Bryant said.

Officials said 35-year-old Bryant Williams, a Burlington City resident, was arrested Friday night and charged with First Degree Murder and other related charges. He is being held at the Burlington County jail waiting on a detention hearing.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact them by calling the tip line at 609-386-0262, extension 211, or Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113. Additionally, tips can be submitted to tips@co.burlington.nj.us or through Burlington City’s anonymous tip line, here.