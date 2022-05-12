Police: 40-year-old Willingboro man found shot and killed in the City of Burlington
BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. - Officials in Burlington County are investigating the shooting death of a 40-year-old Willingboro man that occurred in the City of Burlington.
Officers on patrol heard gunshots early Thursday, around 3 a.m. and responded to the 500 block of Linden Avenue. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Dominick Santiago inside an SUV. He was shot multiple times, according to authorities.
Santiago was rushed to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he died a short time later.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Suspected arsonist charged in 'suspicious' fire that killed young NJ father
- 2 gunmen sought in deadly double shooting outside Burlington County home, police say
- Officials: Double shooting in Maple Shade kills 1 man, critically injures another
Officials say the Burlington County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.
Police urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact them by calling the tip line at 609-386-0262, extension 211, or Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113. Additionally, tips can be submitted to tips@co.burlington.nj.us or through Burlington City’s anonymous tip line, here.
Advertisement
Officials say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.