Balmy winter forces Pennsylvania mountains to make snow

The weather outside hasn't been frightful so far this winter, but one Pennsylvania ski slope is ‘letting it snow’ with help from an army of artificial snow guns.

Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes on President's Day at Spring Mountain Ski Area in Montgomery County with temperatures that peaked in the 60s.

"It's definitely weird because the weather is really warm," said Amelia Burke, who was at Spring Mountain on Monday.

Rick Buckman, the owner of Spring Mountain Ski Area, told FOX 29 that their artificial snow machines can keep the slopes powdered even when the temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s.

"It’s our answer to global warming we think it’s necessary for a ski slope at our latitude," Buckman said. "It can’t cover the whole slope but it keeps us going."

Real snow or fake snow, visitors had no complaints as they were able to whoosh down the slopes and enjoy the long weekend. Spring Mountain plans to keep the snow going through mid March.

"A lot of people are starved to see the snow this year and when you come out to see Spring Mountain when you drive up, you see snow," Jim Parrish, a ski instructor, said.