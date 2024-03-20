Bam Margera public intoxication case: All charges withdrawn after arrest at Pennsylvania hotel

article

All charges have been withdrawn against former reality TV star Bam Margera after police say he was involved in a drunken argument this past summer.

Margera, 43, and an unidentified woman were found engaged in a verbal argument in the parking lot of The Radnor Hotel in Radnor, Pennsylvania, in August 2023.

He was arrested due to his level of intoxication and issued a citation for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

The "Jackass" star was then ordered to wear an alcohol-monitoring bracelet for at least 30 days, attend weekly AA meetings, and stay in southeastern Pennsylvania during a bail hearing later that month.

On Wednesday, Margera and his attorneys appeared in Delaware County District Court, where all charges were withdrawn.

"Justice prevailed today when charges were withdrawn against Mr. Margera," attorneys Michael T. van der Veen and William J. Brennan said. "It’s fulfilling to be able to help him get his life back on track."