Expand / Collapse search

Bam Margera public intoxication case: All charges withdrawn after arrest at Pennsylvania hotel

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  March 20, 2024 2:16pm EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

CHESTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 27: Bam Margera is seen arriving to Chester County Justice Center on July 27, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Expand

RADNOR, Pa. - All charges have been withdrawn against former reality TV star Bam Margera after police say he was involved in a drunken argument this past summer.

Margera, 43, and an unidentified woman were found engaged in a verbal argument in the parking lot of The Radnor Hotel in Radnor, Pennsylvania, in August 2023.

He was arrested due to his level of intoxication and issued a citation for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

The "Jackass" star was then ordered to wear an alcohol-monitoring bracelet for at least 30 days, attend weekly AA meetings, and stay in southeastern Pennsylvania during a bail hearing later that month.

Related

Bam Margera arrested for public intoxication outside Pennsylvania hotel: police
article

Bam Margera arrested for public intoxication outside Pennsylvania hotel: police

Former reality television star Bam Margera was arrested near a Pennsylvania hotel early Wednesday morning after police say he was involved in a drunken argument with another person. 

On Wednesday, Margera and his attorneys appeared in Delaware County District Court, where all charges were withdrawn.

"Justice prevailed today when charges were withdrawn against Mr. Margera," attorneys Michael T. van der Veen and William J. Brennan said. "It’s fulfilling to be able to help him get his life back on track."