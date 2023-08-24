Bam Margera ordered to wear alcohol-monitoring bracelet, attend AA meetings after arrest

"Jackass" star Bam Margera appeared before a judge in Chester County Thursday after an alleged drunken argument landed him in handcuffs last week.

The former reality television star was arrested after he and an unidentified woman were found engaged in a verbal argument in the parking lot of The Radnor Hotel on August 9.

Police say Margera's speech was "significantly slurred" and his breath smelled of alcohol. He was taken to police headquarters, and issued a citation for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

During a bail hearing Thursday, the TV star was ordered to wear an alcohol-monitoring bracelet for at least 30 days, attend weekly AA meetings, and stay in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Margera's attorneys told FOX 29 that he has agreed to work on his sobriety, and that he will attend a counseling session following the hearing.

"He's getting his life on the right track, and anxious to be in a good spot," they said.

Margera was spotted walking out of court in good spirits, displaying the alcohol-monitoring bracelet on his ankle.

The ‘Jackass’ and ‘Viva La Bam’ star was recently ordered to stand trial on charges that he punched his brother during an altercation at their home in West Chester. He pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges, which include simple assault and making terroristic threats.

Margera has been free on $50,000 bail and previously said that he has been in drug and alcohol treatment this year and living with former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom.