Bar employee shot taking out trash in East Germantown drive-by shooting: police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man was doing his job when he became the victim of a drive-by shooting late Sunday night.
It all happened outside Charlie B's Bar in East Germantown just before midnight.
The 53-year-old employee was taking out the trash when he was suddenly shot twice in the back.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Teen with toy gun shot by victim during attempted robbery in Kensington: police
- Trio wanted for assault inside women's restroom at North Wildwood bar: police
- Decomposing body found on Schuylkill Expressway in West Philly: sources
Police say the shooter opened fire from a Dodge Ram pickup truck, then drove off.
A motive is unknown, and no arrests have been made.
The employee is recovering at a local hospital in stable condition.