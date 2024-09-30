Bar employee shot taking out trash in East Germantown drive-by shooting: police

Philadelphia police say a man was doing his job when he became the victim of a drive-by shooting late Sunday night.

It all happened outside Charlie B's Bar in East Germantown just before midnight.

The 53-year-old employee was taking out the trash when he was suddenly shot twice in the back.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the shooter opened fire from a Dodge Ram pickup truck, then drove off.

A motive is unknown, and no arrests have been made.

The employee is recovering at a local hospital in stable condition.