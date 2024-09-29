Trio wanted for assault inside women's restroom at North Wildwood bar: police
article
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. - An assault unfolded inside a North Wildwood bar last weekend, and police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects.
The victim was assaulted inside a women's restroom at Exit 6 Bar on Atlantic Avenue on September 22, the last day of Irish Weekend down the shore.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Woman shot in abdomen critically injured, Philly police say
- Man dies after losing control of vehicle, crashes into fence
- Pittsburgh 18-year-old, NJ woman charged in illegal Philadelphia car meetups: officials
No further information about the assault has been released.
However, police say they are looking for two women and one man pictured at the bar:
- Suspect 1: Female with long brown hair, wearing a blue jean jacket, green pants and a cross-body style purse.
- Suspect 2: Female with brown hair, wearing a green shirt and black skirt and has a tattoo on the rear, right bicep.
- Suspect 3: Short brown hair, wearing a dark green shirt and has several tattoos on his left arm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.