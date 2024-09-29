Trio wanted for assault inside women's restroom at North Wildwood bar: police

article

An assault unfolded inside a North Wildwood bar last weekend, and police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects.

The victim was assaulted inside a women's restroom at Exit 6 Bar on Atlantic Avenue on September 22, the last day of Irish Weekend down the shore.

MORE HEADLINES:

No further information about the assault has been released.

However, police say they are looking for two women and one man pictured at the bar:

Suspect 1: Female with long brown hair, wearing a blue jean jacket, green pants and a cross-body style purse.

Suspect 2: Female with brown hair, wearing a green shirt and black skirt and has a tattoo on the rear, right bicep.

Suspect 3: Short brown hair, wearing a dark green shirt and has several tattoos on his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.