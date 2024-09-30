Teen with toy gun shot by victim during attempted robbery in Kensington: police

A 16-year-old has been hospitalized after police say he used a toy gun to try and rob a man who was armed with a real gun.

The victim and his girlfriend were approached by two suspects on the 2200 block of Emerald Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.

While pressing a weapon into the man's back, police say the suspects demanded his keys, wallet and other valuables.

The victim, who was in possession of a legal firearm, opened fire on the suspects, hitting the 16-year-old in the leg.

Police say the weapon used by the teen was actually a toy gun, which was recovered at the scene.

"Having been pressed into the victim's back, there would have been no way for them to know that," said Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace.

The victim was not injured during the robbery, but the 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment in police custody.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.