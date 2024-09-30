Decomposing body found on Schuylkill Expressway in West Philly: sources
PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a distressing discovery on a major Philadelphia roadway.
A body was found in the eastbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway near Girard Avenue Sunday night.
Several police crews responded to the scene, but few details have been released.
A source tells FOX 29 that the body was found decomposing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.