Decomposing body found on Schuylkill Expressway in West Philly: sources

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  September 30, 2024 7:10am EDT
Philadelphia
Decomposing body found on Schuylkill Expressway in West Philly: sources

PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a distressing discovery on a major Philadelphia roadway.

A body was found in the eastbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway near Girard Avenue Sunday night.

Several police crews responded to the scene, but few details have been released.

A source tells FOX 29 that the body was found decomposing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.