Barricade declared after armed robbery involving firearm, baseball bat, dogs: police

A chaotic scene played out in Feltonville after an armed robbery led to a barricade situation.

The victim in the armed robbery was hospitalized while five suspects barricaded themselves inside a property for about a half an hour Saturday.

What we know:

Around 8 a.m. Saturday morning, police were dispatched to the 4800 block of B Street after a 911 call about an armed robbery.

The suspects, using a gun and a baseball, along with dogs, stole an undisclosed amount of money from the victim, officials said.

Timeline:

While the robbery was taking place, the suspects’ dogs attacked the victim.

The victim was injured in the head and lower extremities, requiring treatment. He was taken by medics to Frankford Torresdale Hospital and is listed as stable.

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, the five suspects fled into a nearby building, forcing police to declare a barricade situation, at about 8:30.

The five suspects – three men and two women - were eventually taken into custody without incident, according to authorities.

Three dogs were transported to the Philadelphia Animal Care and Control Agency. No other details were released regarding the dogs.

Police recovered a gun at the scene. The scene was cleared a little after 9 a.m.

No additional details were released about the suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to contact Philadelphia police. Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.