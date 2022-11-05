Barricade situation ends with arrest at home in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

SWAT teams responded to a barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

The incident unfolded inside a home on the 10000 block of Modena Place shortly before 3 a.m. Footage from the scene showed SWAT vehicles lining the street.

Police say a 47-year-old man barricaded himself inside the home. He was eventually taken into custody.

It is unclear what sparked the barricade, or who was involved. Police also have yet to release any charges for the suspect, but say no injuries were reported.