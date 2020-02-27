Basketball coach in Montgomery County donates kidney to fellow coach

Montgomery County coaches 39-year-old Sone Saysana and 57-year-old Howard Reid are forever bonded through basketball and a kidney.

"I feel like he’s family. I honestly feel like he’s family," Sone told FOX 29.

Sone had been struggling with kidney disease for years. Recently, he says his kidney function dropped to roughly 10 percent. He knew he needed a transplant

"I come from a big family. I’m fortunate and at that time all my brothers got tested. I was like yes, one of them is gonna be a match," he said.

But one by one, Sone’s siblings were denied until Howard came along and was a match. Howard is his fellow basketball coach from the Towamencin Youth Association

"I always had the highest respect for him as a man a person as well as a coach," he said.

Howard said until recently he had no idea that the Sone was so sick. The husband and father of three kept quiet about long nights hooked up to an at-home dialysis machine. It’s not his life anymore. Two weeks ago, Sone received Howard’s kidney. Like a last-minute game-winning basket in the playoffs, Sone and Howard are happily advancing to the next chapter in their lives.

