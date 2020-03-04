Bathroom fires, smoke bomb prompt evacuations at North Philly high school

article

Authorities say an arrest has been made in a couple of bathroom fires that prompted evacuation of a North Philadelphia high school.

Police say the blazes in the fifth-floor girls' and boys' bathrooms at Dobbins High School were reported shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire department personnel extinguished them quickly and students were evacuated. But police say after students were allowed back into the building, they were evacuated again due to a smoke bomb.

A teacher who tried to extinguish the smoke bomb was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Police say an arrest was made in an arson investigation.

