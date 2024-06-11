Battleship New Jersey offering rides onboard for upcoming trip. Here's how to grab a spot

article

Here's your chance to get a front row seat to history happening in our area this week!

The Battleship New Jersey is heading back to Camden after its historic dry-docking at the Philadelphia Navy Yard for extensive maintenance.

"You can ride onboard our nation’s most decorated battleship as she leaves her dry dock and sails home!"

Tickets are available for two trips: June 14 from Philadelphia to Paulsboro, and June 20 from Paulsboro to Camden.

There are only 15 spots available for each ride, which will last a few hours.

So, how much do the coveted tickets cost? $3,000 each!