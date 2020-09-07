Beachgoers, businesses savor last dose of summer on Jersey shore amid pandemic

If the Labor Day weekend boardwalk crowd has been any indication, the summer of 2020 is ending on a high note despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses who rely on tourism are beginning to take stock of an unprecedented season.

Wendy Barth has owned a swimwear shop in Ocean City for more than 30 years. After being shut down for more than two months, she tells FOX 29 she's pleasantly surprised summer wasn't a disaster.

“People wanted to shop. They wanted to get out of their houses. People wanted to travel and couldn’t go far. So I feel like we’ve had a very strong summer once we got opened,” Barth said.

Off the boardwalk, over at Spadafora's Clam Bar and Restaurant, it was also a slow start to the summer. However, they say they gained momentum over the weekend as limited indoor dining returned to New Jersey on Friday. The restaurant says they had their best night of the summer just a week before they will close for the season.

