Police: Bear spotted in Perkasie Borough may have been hit by car, injured

article

Authorities in Perkasie Borough are looking out for a bear that has been the subject of multiple reported sightings and may have been injured by a car early Wednesday morning.

Police say they received a series of reports of bear sightings beginning Tuesday, notifying them that a single black bear was moving through the borough.

Most of the sightings have been concentrated in the area between Guth Elementary School and Blooming Glen Road.

Wednesday morning, police responded to Ridge Road, near Branch Valley Fish and Game for a one-vehicle accident. The driver reported that he hit a small bear that fled after being struck.

Officials say there was evidence that the bear may have been injured.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has responded to the area, and anyone who may come across the bear is asked not to approach, harass, or attempt to feed the bear.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter