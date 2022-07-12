Bear spotted near a Wawa in Logan Township, N.J.

Angelo Dush, of Woolwich Township, New Jersey, showed FOX 29 a picture of what he originally thought was a dog on the side of the road. To his surprise, it was something much bigger.

"As I got closer, it was a bear. It was straight up a bear," Dush said.

Dush, a former Fox 29 News employee, couldn’t believe his eyes. He says he spotted a bear on the move around 9:15 Tuesday morning near a Wawa on Center Square Road in Logan Township.

"This is a cowtown, corn and farm area," he said. "You never think for a second that a bear would be on side of road."

Logan Township Police Chief Joseph Flatley says the Department received several calls reporting the bear sighting. He said some people were a bit concerned.

"They were just a little nervous, because at one point, he was actually seen in front of the Wawa on their grass on their property. That’s a heavily traveled area, so it was shock,"

Chief Flatley says officers were dispatched to the area, but they did not find the bear. The police department notified the public on social media on Tuesday afternoon and warned people to keep their distance.

"We just want to make sure that nobody’s approaching the bear. They’re just wild animals in their own habitat trying to stay safe," says Chief Flatley.

Despite all the sightings of the bear, officials say it is still out there, roaming. Police also say people in neighboring towns have also alerted bear sightings in recent days.

If you happen to come across a bear on your travels, call the police or the Fish and Wildlife dispatch at 877-927-6337.