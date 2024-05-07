Expand / Collapse search

Dog treats stuffed with fishhooks found on Appalachian Trail in Pennsylvania

By FOIX 29 Staff
Updated  May 7, 2024 7:57am EDT
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Officials are warning pet owners to stay alert after treats stuffed with fishhooks were found along Appalachian Trail.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A disturbing discovery along the Appalachian Trail has sparked a ‘special alert’ and warning for all pet owners - stay alert!

Wildlife officials say a hiker reported finding dog treats stuffed with fishhooks on the Appalachian Trail in Lehigh County this past weekend.

The dangerous treats were discovered on the North Trail Loop near the George W. Outerbridge shelter.

"Items like these could prove deadly to any animal that consumes them, including wild and domesticated animals," the Pennsylvania Games Commission said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the commission immediately.


 