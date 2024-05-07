Dog treats stuffed with fishhooks found on Appalachian Trail in Pennsylvania

A disturbing discovery along the Appalachian Trail has sparked a ‘special alert’ and warning for all pet owners - stay alert!

Wildlife officials say a hiker reported finding dog treats stuffed with fishhooks on the Appalachian Trail in Lehigh County this past weekend.

The dangerous treats were discovered on the North Trail Loop near the George W. Outerbridge shelter.

MORE HEADLINES:

"Items like these could prove deadly to any animal that consumes them, including wild and domesticated animals," the Pennsylvania Games Commission said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the commission immediately.



