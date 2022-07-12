Bruce Springsteen set to return to Philadelphia after U.S. tour dates debuted

article

American singer and songwriter, Bruce Springsteen resurfaces today after announcing his 2023 tour that features E Street band.

Tickets for the U.S tour are set to go on sale beginning July 20 at 10 a.m. local time and will continue on sale over the course of the next two weeks.

Tour dates kick off on February 1 in Tampa, Florida, and come to an end on April 14 in Springsteen's home state, in Newark, New Jersey.

On March 16, Springsteen will join the "City of Brotherly Love," Philadelphia, at the Wells Fargo Center.

This will be the artist's first time performing in Philadelphia since The River Tour back in September 2016 at Citizens Bank Park.

Bruce Springsteen will also make his way to State College, Pennsylvania, on March 18.

Fans can register now for ticket purchases via Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the Philadelphia show will also be available for purchase through the Wells Fargo Website on July 26 at 10AM.