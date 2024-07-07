Video: Victim attacked from behind, beaten to the ground in North Philadelphia

Police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects for a brutal assault in North Philadelphia last month.

Surveillance footage captured the moment a victim was attacked from behind on the 2600 block of North Broad Street on June 19.

They suffered severe head trauma after being knocked to the ground, according to authorities.

Their condition is unknown at this time. Police have also yet to identify the victim.

Video released by police shows the suspects at a convenience store prior to the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.