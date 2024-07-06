2 sought after using counterfeit money to buy pizza in Camden County: police

article

Two suspects are being tracked after police say they paid for pizza with counterfeit money in Camden County.

The incident happened July 3rd, at Gallery Pizza, on Erial Road, in Sicklerville, officials said.

The two men arrived in the parking lot together driving a gray minivan, bearing New Jersey tags.

The first suspect walked into the shop, wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, and paid for one slice of pizza with a counterfeit $20 bill, Gloucester Township Police said. He received $17.40 in change and walked out.

The second suspect then entered the shop, wearing a white shirt. He also tried to buy a slice of pizza with a counterfeit $20, but the staff was aware of the scam and denied him business.

Anyone who can identify either of the two men, or recognize the minivan, or have any information regarding the incident are urged to get in touch with Gloucester Township Police.

