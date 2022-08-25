Berks County man charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse

article

A 59-year-old Berks County man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse.

According to the Berks County District Attorney’s Office, James D. Fisher is currently in Berks County Jail, and is charged with three counts of Rape of a Child, among other related charges.

The case dates to early July when two females reported to Central Berks Regional Police they had been abused by Fisher beginning when they were both about seven years old. The crimes took place between 2011 and 2016, authorities said.

Both victims were interviewed in late July, telling police they had been sexually abused by Fisher at a residence on Friedensburg Road, in Lower Alsace Township.

Officials say Fisher was charged August 17th with three counts of Rape of a Child, two counts of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, three counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child, along with related charges.

Fisher is currently in the Berks County Jail on an unrelated offense. He was arraigned on the current charges August 23rd. Bail was set at $500,000.