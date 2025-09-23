Expand / Collapse search

New details after mom, 1-year-old son found dead in Reading

By
Updated  September 23, 2025 10:54pm EDT
Berks County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
New details emerged after officials say the bodies of a 31-year-old mother and her 1-year-old son were found in Berks County.

The Brief

    • A man found murdered in Berks County last week also lived with a mom and son whose bodies were found in Reading over the weekend.
    • Junior Cabrera-Colon's body was found in a park in Reading on Sept. 13, with a gunshot wound to the head.
    • The bodies of Geraldina Peguero-Mancebo and her 1-year-old son, Jeyden Peguero, were found in a marshy area in Ontelaunee Township over the weekend.

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Officials are investigating after the bodies of three people, including a 1-year-old, were found murdered in Berks County over the last two weeks. So far, one person has been charged with one of the killings.

Timeline:

It all started on Sept. 13, when Reading Police officers found the body of Junior Cabrera-Colon in the brush near Baer Park along River Road. Cabrera-Colon had a gunshot wound to the head. 

Investigators then discovered that Cabrera-Colon had been living with a woman, Geraldina Peguero-Mancebo, and a 1-year-old baby, Jeydon Junior Peguero, who hadn't been seen since Sept. 12. Pennsylvania State police issued a Missing Endangered Persons advisory for them last weekend.

On Sept. 19, officials found Geraldina's body in a grassy field in Ontelaunee Township. The next day, they found Jeyden's body nearby. Both of their deaths were ruled homicides.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bodies of missing Berks County woman, 1-year-old son found on roadside

Dig deeper:

Investigators eventually identified a suspect in Cabrera-Colon's murder. On Sept. 18, police interviewed Jose Luis Rodriguez, who they said confessed to killing him and dumping his body along River Road. Rodriguez was arrested and charged with murder.

What we don't know:

It's not clear whether Rodriguez is also suspected of Geraldina and Jeyden's murders as well. Officials have not suggested a motive for any of the three killings.

What they're saying:

On a GoFundMe page for the three victims, loved ones called the murders "the most painful tragedy our family has ever faced."

What's next:

Berks County District Attorney John Adams will hold a press conference on the latest in the investigation on Monday, Sept. 29.

The Source: Information in this story is from the City of Reading and the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

