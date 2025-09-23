Bodies of missing Berks County woman, 1-year-old son found on roadside

The Brief The body of a missing woman and her 1-year-old were found in a grassy marsh off the side of the road in Berks County. Geraldina Peguero-Mancebo, 31, and her son Jeyden were reported missing last week after not having been seen since Sept. 12. No arrests have been reported.



Investigators say the bodies of a missing mother and her 1-year-old son were found in a grassy marsh off the side of the road in Berks County last weekend.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State police issued a Missing Endangered Persons advisory for Geraldina Peguero-Mancebo, 31, and her 1-year-old son Jeyden Peguero last Wednesday.

Investigators said the mother and son had not been seen since September 12 in Berks County, and added that they "may be at special risk of harm or injury."

Geraldina's body was found three days later in a grassy field off East Huller Lane in Ontelaunee Township.

Jeyden's body was found the next day partially submerged in a marshy area nearby, investigators said.

An autopsy report ruled both deaths as homicides.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not announced any arrests or identified any suspects in the case.

Authorities have not revealed the cause of deaths, and have not given a possible motive for the killings.